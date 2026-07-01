The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district for the next four days. The administration has urged residents to be vigilant. This comes as India recorded its fifth-lowest June rainfall since 1901, a 39.8% deficit.

Heavy Rainfall Alert in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Dehradun on Monday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next four days (till July 4) in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, with the district administration urging residents to remain vigilant.

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In view of the forecast, the administration has advised people to avoid visiting rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas as a precautionary measure. Officials have appealed to residents to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during the period of expected heavy rainfall. The administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and urged the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins and alerts.

On Tuesday, Dehradun and Pantnagar stations of the IMD recorded rainfall of 31.8 mm and 58 mm, respectively. Whereas according to IMD's Nowcast system, Rudraprayag district is forecasted to have around 5-15 mm/hr of rainfall today, with light thunderstorms and surface winds being less than 40 hm/hr.

The IMD has also issued orange alerts for five districts, with Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar predicted to recieve light to moderate rainfall and light thunderstorms too.

India Records Fifth-Lowest June Rainfall Since 1901

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday said India recorded its fifth-lowest June rainfall since 1901, even as the southwest monsoon is expected to advance into Delhi and parts of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and the entire Jammu and Kashmir over the next two to three days.

According to the IMD, the country received 99.5 mm of rainfall in June against the normal 165.3 mm, registering a 39.8 per cent deficit and making it the fifth-lowest June rainfall since 1901.

Of the country's 36 meteorological subdivisions, 24 (65 per cent) recorded deficient rainfall, while three (10 per cent) witnessed large deficient rainfall during the month.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16 and reached Kerala on June 4, three days later than the normal onset date of June 1. It has since progressed over the entire southeast and northeast India, many parts of central India, and some parts of northwest India.

El Nino and Lack of Low-Pressure Systems Blamed

The weather office said no low-pressure systems formed during June 2026. Although typhoon activity over the West Pacific remained above normal, most systems recurved towards the north-northwest, limiting the formation of low-pressure systems over the Indian Ocean region.

The IMD further said the development of El Nino had a negative impact on rainfall across India, while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remained in a neutral phase and was unable to offset the effects of El Nino. It added that El Nino conditions are likely to persist through the remainder of the 2026 southwest monsoon season. (ANI)