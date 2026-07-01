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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely This Weekend, Low-Pressure System to Intensify
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata, several districts of South Bengal are set for another spell of intense rainfall as a fresh low-pressure system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for the weekend
Fresh Low-Pressure System to Strengthen Rainfall Across South Bengal
According to the latest forecast from the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough currently stretches from Punjab to the north Bay of Bengal at an altitude of around 0.9 km above sea level. Another trough extends from eastern Uttar Pradesh to Manipur, while a cyclonic circulation persists over eastern Bihar and the adjoining Bay of Bengal near Bangladesh.
Under the influence of these weather systems, a new low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on Friday. As a result, South Bengal is likely to receive widespread rainfall of 7 to 11 cm during the weekend, with Kolkata among the regions expected to witness heavy showers.
District-Wise Rainfall Forecast from Wednesday to Sunday
Even before the low-pressure system fully develops, several districts are expected to receive rain on Wednesday. West Medinipur, Jhargram, Nadia and Hooghly are under a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph may also affect Bankura, Purulia, East Bardhaman, Jhargram, Hooghly and Nadia.
On Thursday and Friday, light to moderate rainfall is expected across all districts of South Bengal, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.
Rainfall is forecast to intensify from Saturday onwards. Heavy rain is likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram.
On Sunday, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur and West Medinipur could receive very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also likely in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura, with gusty winds continuing across the region.
Rain to Continue Next Week; North Bengal Also Under Alert
The wet spell is expected to continue into next week. On Monday, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and West Bardhaman are also likely to experience heavy showers along with winds reaching 30–40 kmph.
In North Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected on Wednesday in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Although the intensity of rain may reduce slightly from Thursday onwards, scattered showers are likely to continue across all northern districts until Monday. Yellow alerts have also been issued for thunderstorms in the region.
The IMD has further indicated that the first week of July will remain highly active, with widespread rain and thunderstorms across South Bengal. While the strengthening El Niño pattern over the equatorial Pacific may reduce rainfall over many parts of India, West Bengal is not expected to face a significant rainfall deficit.
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