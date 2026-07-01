Even before the low-pressure system fully develops, several districts are expected to receive rain on Wednesday. West Medinipur, Jhargram, Nadia and Hooghly are under a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph may also affect Bankura, Purulia, East Bardhaman, Jhargram, Hooghly and Nadia.

On Thursday and Friday, light to moderate rainfall is expected across all districts of South Bengal, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

Rainfall is forecast to intensify from Saturday onwards. Heavy rain is likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram.

On Sunday, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur and West Medinipur could receive very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also likely in North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura, with gusty winds continuing across the region.