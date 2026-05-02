Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cloud Cover Cools Delhi, But Humidity Keeps Discomfort Alive
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A brief spell of rain and cloud cover has brought relief to Delhi after days of intense heat. Temperatures have dipped below normal, though humidity lingers and mild warmth continues through the day
Cooler Days Offer Temporary Relief
After enduring a sharp rise in temperatures through April, residents are finally experiencing a slight drop. Recent rain and hailstorms helped bring the maximum temperature down to around 36°C, which is below the seasonal average. Night temperatures have also eased, making mornings and late evenings more comfortable than before.
Cloud Cover to Keep Heat in Check
According to the India Meteorological Department, partly cloudy skies are expected to continue, preventing a rapid spike in temperatures. Daytime highs may still hover between 38°C and 41°C, but the absence of harsh sunlight should reduce the intensity of the heat. Light evening winds may add a bit of comfort.
Air Quality Stable but Caution Advised
Alongside improved weather conditions, Delhi’s air quality remains in the moderate range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is around 119, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. While acceptable for most people, those with respiratory issues may still experience mild discomfort and should take precautions.
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