Shakira has teased 'Dai Dai,' the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Burna Boy. The singer will also co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show with Madonna and BTS on July 19, 2026.

Shakira Teases New World Cup Anthem

Pop superstar Shakira has sparked excitement among football and music fans after unveiling a teaser for 'Dai Dai,' the Official Song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The singer shared a high-energy reel on her official Instagram account featuring intense football match visuals along with the caption, "Coming soon...," accompanied by a wolf and football emoticons, hinting at the imminent release of the track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

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Song to Feature Burna Boy and Support Charity

The upcoming anthem will feature Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy and is expected to play a major role in the build-up to the global football tournament. According to promotional details shared on Shakira's profile, 'Dai Dai' is also linked to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative focused on expanding access to quality education and football programmes for children worldwide.

Star-Studded Halftime Show Announced

The teaser arrives shortly after announcements surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final entertainment lineup. Shakira is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. She will perform alongside Madonna and BTS in what is being billed as a landmark live event. The halftime show is being curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and produced by Global Citizen.

The Instagram teaser gained more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments within hours of being shared. 'Dai Dai' audio, which was released on May 16, marks Shakira's latest association with football after the global success of her past tournament anthem, 'Waka Waka'.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. (ANI)