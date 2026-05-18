- Home
- Entertainment
- Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Marriage, Says She’s Happy Focusing on Her Own Journey
Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Marriage, Says She’s Happy Focusing on Her Own Journey
In an interview, Sara Ali Khan shared that she is not rushing into marriage and is currently focused on her career and personal growth. She believes in building herself first and embracing life independently.
Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Marriage
In an interview, Sara Ali Khan said she is in no hurry to get married despite ongoing dating rumours with a non-actor. She believes marriage is a serious decision and should not be rushed due to social pressure. According to her, timing and the right partner matter more than following expectations or comparing herself with peers who are already settled.
“Not All Marriages End in Bliss”
Sara shared a realistic view on relationships, saying she has observed that not all marriages turn out to be happy. “You are a product of your experiences,” she explained. She added, “Toh usse better hai ki aap wait karo aur sahi bande ke saath shaadi karo,” stressing patience, maturity, and understanding before committing to a lifelong partnership instead of rushing into decisions.
Focus on Self-Growth and Career
The actor said she already feels whole as a person and does not believe a partner is needed to complete her life. “I don’t feel the need to be completed,” she said. Sara added that her focus right now is her career and personal growth. She believes a relationship should enhance life, not fill a void, and she prefers building herself independently first.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.