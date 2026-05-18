At a Cocktail 2 event in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna’s slip of tongue while enthusiastically praising Kriti Sanon went viral online, sparking mixed reactions from fans as the moment quickly spread across social media platforms.

Rashmika Mandanna, widely known as the “National Crush” for her pan-India popularity and clean public image, recently grabbed attention for an unexpected moment at a promotional event for Cocktail 2 in Mumbai. The actress, who is usually praised for her composed and polite behaviour, found herself at the centre of discussion after a comment made during the event went viral online.

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Enthusiastic Praise Turns Into Slip of Words

The incident took place during the song launch event of Cocktail 2, where Rashmika was enthusiastically praising her co-star Kriti Sanon. While appreciating Kriti’s beauty and presence, she became overly expressive and accidentally used an expletive while saying, “You are f***ing hot!” The moment caught everyone off guard, including Rashmika herself, as she immediately realised the slip.

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Instant Reaction and Lighthearted Recovery

Realising her mistake, Rashmika quickly covered her mouth in shock and laughed nervously, asking for her words to be censored. The audience responded with laughter and cheers, turning the awkward moment into a lighthearted one. She then smoothly continued her speech, once again praising Kriti Sanon and expressing admiration for her talent and charm.

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Mixed Reactions and Online Debate

While the incident was taken lightly on stage, it soon spread across social media, triggering mixed reactions. Some fans defended Rashmika, calling it a harmless slip due to excitement, while others felt it was inappropriate for a public event. Many also pointed out that such behaviour is unusual for her, as she is generally known for maintaining a graceful and controversy-free image in the industry.