Ashok Saraf made his Cannes Film Festival 2026 debut at 78, walking the red carpet with wife Nivedita Saraf. The Marathi cinema legend wore an off-white bandhgala while Nivedita stunned in a Paithani saree. The couple received praise for showcasing Maharashtra’s culture on a global stage.

Ashok Saraf’s Cannes Debut at 78

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Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf made his first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 at the age of 78, creating a memorable moment in his illustrious career. Known for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, his presence on the global red carpet marked a proud and emotional milestone for fans and the Marathi film industry alike. His Cannes debut quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the festival, drawing admiration from audiences across social media.

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Ashok and Nivedita Saraf Shine on the Red Carpet

Ashok Saraf attended the prestigious event alongside his wife and fellow actor Nivedita Saraf, and the couple walked hand in hand on the red carpet, capturing hearts with their simplicity and grace. Their appearance stood out not only for their elegance but also for the cultural pride they brought to the international stage. Representing Marathi cinema together, they received widespread praise online, with many celebrating their long-standing journey in the industry and their warm on-screen and off-screen bond.

Traditional Maharashtrian Elegance at Cannes

For the red carpet appearance, Ashok Saraf wore a classic off-white bandhgala paired with matching trousers, reflecting understated sophistication. Nivedita Saraf embraced her cultural roots in a pastel-hued Paithani saree, beautifully complemented by traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, a nath, and a neatly styled bun decorated with flowers. Their coordinated traditional attire became a standout moment at Cannes 2026, as they proudly showcased Maharashtra’s heritage on a global platform alongside other Marathi artists like Prajakta Mali, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar, and Kedar Joshi.

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A Celebrated Journey in Cinema and Life

Ashok Saraf remains one of the most respected figures in Indian entertainment, with a career spanning Marathi theatre, Marathi cinema, and Hindi films. He is celebrated for iconic performances in films such as Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Dhum Dhadaka, Balache Baap Brahmachari, and Aayatya Gharat Gharoba, along with memorable roles in Hindi projects like Karan Arjun and Hum Paanch. Honoured with the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2023 and the Padma Shri in 2025, his legacy continues to inspire generations. Nivedita Saraf, equally accomplished, has contributed significantly to Marathi cinema and television with notable works like Navri Mile Navryala and Aggabai Sasubai. Married since 1990, the couple shares a strong bond and a son named Aniket, and continues to be admired as one of Marathi cinema’s most respected pairs.