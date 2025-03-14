Delhi Weather Forecast, March 14: Warm and sunny day on Holi; brace for hotter days ahead

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 14: Delhi will experience hot weather on Holi, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a real feel of 36°C. Stay hydrated and take precautions.

Published: Mar 14, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 14: Delhi will witness hot weather on the day of Holi, with temperatures rising throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C, while the minimum temperature will drop to 19°C. However, due to humidity and other atmospheric conditions, the real feel temperature will be 36°C.

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 19°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

Sunrise: 6:32 AM 
Sunset: 6:29 PM 
The sun rose at 6:32 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. High pollution levels can cause breathing difficulties, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions.

Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities in polluted areas. Wear a mask if there’s excessive Holi colour powder in the air to avoid irritation and breathing issues. Wear light and breathable clothing to beat the heat.

