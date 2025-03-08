Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief

If you are suffering from prickly heat in the summer, here's how to cure it

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Tips For Heat Rash : Many skin-related problems occur when summer comes. One of them is prickly heat. It looks like a small blister on the surface of the skin. It is impossible to bear the itching caused by it. Scratching prickly heat causes irritation and pain

budget 2025
article_image2

Reasons for prickly heat:

Spending too much time in the scorching sun, working in a way that releases a lot of sweat, wearing tight clothes, and being in a place with little ventilation are the main causes of prickly heat. Everyone from children to adults suffers from prickly heat. Therefore, doctors advise drinking plenty of water and eating fruits to avoid this problem


article_image3

What fruit can people with prickly heat eat?

People suffering from prickly heat can eat more watery fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and cantaloupe. You can also drink coconut water. Most importantly, palmyra fruit is a great medicine for people with prickly heat

article_image4

Simple tips to cure prickly heat:

Cool bath : Those affected by prickly heat can take a cool bath to relieve prickly heat.

Turmeric, sandalwood and neem : Take equal amounts of turmeric, sandalwood and neem and make a paste and apply it on the prickly heat area and take a bath.

Aloe vera : Take the gel from aloe vera and rub it like soap and take a bath to get rid of prickly heat.

Vetiver powder : Prickly heat can be cured by mixing vetiver powder in bathing water and bathing.

Cotton clothes : People with prickly heat problems should avoid going out in the hot sun. It is best to wear cotton clothes to avoid excessive sweating.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being anr

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more MEG

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality MEG

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

Women's Day 2025: Feminism in the modern world; Misconceptions explained MEG

Women's Day 2025: Feminism in the modern world; Misconceptions explained

Women's Day 2025: You must wish THESE 5 most important women in your life MEG

Women's Day 2025: You must wish THESE 5 most important women in your life

Recent Stories

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15 RBA

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15

UAE Gold Rate on March 8 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 8: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS; Check

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla vkp

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1 AJR

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1

Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know ATG

Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon