Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief

If you are suffering from prickly heat in the summer, here's how to cure it

Tips For Heat Rash : Many skin-related problems occur when summer comes. One of them is prickly heat. It looks like a small blister on the surface of the skin. It is impossible to bear the itching caused by it. Scratching prickly heat causes irritation and pain

Reasons for prickly heat:

Spending too much time in the scorching sun, working in a way that releases a lot of sweat, wearing tight clothes, and being in a place with little ventilation are the main causes of prickly heat. Everyone from children to adults suffers from prickly heat. Therefore, doctors advise drinking plenty of water and eating fruits to avoid this problem

What fruit can people with prickly heat eat?

People suffering from prickly heat can eat more watery fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and cantaloupe. You can also drink coconut water. Most importantly, palmyra fruit is a great medicine for people with prickly heat

Simple tips to cure prickly heat:

Cool bath : Those affected by prickly heat can take a cool bath to relieve prickly heat.

Turmeric, sandalwood and neem : Take equal amounts of turmeric, sandalwood and neem and make a paste and apply it on the prickly heat area and take a bath.

Aloe vera : Take the gel from aloe vera and rub it like soap and take a bath to get rid of prickly heat.

Vetiver powder : Prickly heat can be cured by mixing vetiver powder in bathing water and bathing.

Cotton clothes : People with prickly heat problems should avoid going out in the hot sun. It is best to wear cotton clothes to avoid excessive sweating.