The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) states to prepare district-level action plans for 2027, marking a new approach to tackling air pollution through targeted interventions and closer monitoring.

For the first time, the Commission has asked governments to draw up pollution-control plans at the district level, in addition to the existing state and municipal corporation-level plans. The move is aimed at ensuring better implementation of measures on the ground, identifying gaps and fixing accountability for results.

In an order dated November 20, the CAQM said the district-level plans would help strengthen efforts to improve air quality through coordinated action across the NCR.