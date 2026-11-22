Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed deep sorrow following a horrific road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, that claimed nine lives. PM Modi also announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the deceased and the injured.

Tragic Accident in Kota Leads to Nationwide Condolences

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Kota and paid tribute to those killed. In a post on X, Chouhan said the news of several deaths in the accident was deeply saddening and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for strength to the families of the deceased and the speedy recovery of those injured.

“The news of the deaths of several people in a horrific road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. I offer my humble tributes to all those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking accident. May God give the bereaved families the strength to bear this unbearable grief and grant a speedy recovery to all the injured,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of nine lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the accident will receive Rs 50,000 each. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared PM Modi's message expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district.