Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has challenged PM Narendra Modi's claims of lifting 50 crore people out of poverty and providing 43 lakh homes in Bihar, demanding the government release district-wise data to verify the alleged beneficiaries.

Prashant Kishor Challenges PM Modi on Bihar Poverty and Housing Data

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of lifting 50 crore people out of poverty within 12 years of his administration, with Kishor emphasising that people should first check the ground reality on how many have actually emerged from poverty in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kishor also questioned PM Modi's claim of providing houses to 43 lakh people in Bihar, asking the BJP-led Bihar government to release district-wise and block-wise numbers of those 43 lakh house beneficiaries.

"You should all go and see for yourselves, on the ground, how many people have actually emerged from poverty. In that same speech, he also stated that 43 lakh people in Bihar have been provided with homes... Since the Prime Minister has said it, the Bihar government should release the names of those 43 lakh beneficiaries who were given houses by the NDA government over the last few years. Around 2.5 crore people live in Bihar, and the Prime Minister said in his speech that we have given houses to 43 lakh people. So that means every fourth or fifth house must be a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house," he said.

"So where are these people living? Do they live underground? Do they live above ground, but where were these houses built? The actual number of houses given away yesterday is 28,000. And the Prime Minister claimed that we have given houses to 43 lakh people. So my request would be that the Prime Minister said this on the stage in front of all of Bihar. So even if you don't release the names of those 43 lakh beneficiaries, just release the district-wise and block-wise numbers of those 43 lakh Biharis who got a house," added Jan Suraaj founder.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over its past 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, asserting that his administration's political resolve and welfare schemes have transformed the lives of millions across the country. Addressing the gathering here, the Prime Minister said, "In a country where the Congress party spent decades chanting the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'—we have managed to lift 50 crore people out of poverty in just 12 years. This is the result of the government's willpower and its welfare schemes for the poor."

"The nation is winning this battle against poverty because we have prioritised making life easier for millions of poor people and providing them with essential amenities. We have provided free food grains to 80 crore people. By providing permanent houses to millions of families, we have given them a sense of security. By guaranteeing free medical treatment, we have relieved them from the burden of expensive healthcare costs."

Reflecting on Bihar's governance trajectory over the past three decades, PM Modi added, "About three decades ago, Bihar chose a new path—a path of hope and trust. Bihar, which had endured decades of hardship, found a renewed sense of confidence in good governance under the leadership of Nitish ji. Nitish ji served Bihar as Chief Minister for many years. Now, with his blessings, Samrat Choudhary and his entire team are carrying this mission forward."

His remarks came after he flagged off 100 PM-eBuses in Bihar's Vaishali to give a further boost to cleaner public transport in the state, hailing the massive public turnout as a "festival of development" celebrated with the blessings of Chhathi Maiya following the conclusion of the Chhath festival. The rollout of the 100 electric buses aims to strengthen urban public transport, reduce pollution, and promote eco-friendly mobility across the state. (ANI)