Congress leaders emphasize the necessity of strong coordination and seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party to form an INDIA bloc government and decisively defeat the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress and SP Strategize for Strong Alliance Ahead of 2027 UP Polls

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday emphasised the need for strong coordination among INDIA bloc partners to form a government in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Masood said that the joint meeting scheduled for Monday would focus on taking forward discussions on seat-sharing, with the common objective of defeating the ruling party and bringing about a change in government in the state. "We have a meeting tomorrow where discussions will take place. It is a joint meeting of both parties. We want the alliance to win. We want an INDIA alliance government to be formed in Uttar Pradesh. For this, we must enter the electoral fray with good coordination," he said.

His remarks come as political parties have begun intensifying their preparations and organisational activities ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with alliance-building and seat-sharing emerging as key issues. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt expressed confidence that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) would forge a strong electoral alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face a decisive defeat amid growing public discontent over economic and livelihood issues. Speaking to ANI, Dutt said discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were progressing and that a formal meeting between the alliance partners was in the works. He expressed confidence that the leadership of both parties would work towards building a formidable electoral understanding ahead of the Assembly polls. "An alliance meeting is in the works. Our leaders are in touch with the Samajwadi Party. I am confident that, together, they will forge a strong alliance. On the ground, however, one thing is clear: the BJP will be wiped out in UP by 2027. People across Uttar Pradesh, be it sugarcane farmers, the weaving community, or the youth, are deeply troubled," he said.

Meanwhile, as the INDIA bloc works towards finalising its joint electoral strategy and the Samajwadi Party continues its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) outreach, the ruling BJP is also preparing its campaign strategy for the state. According to party sources, the BJP's electoral blueprint for Uttar Pradesh will focus on three key pillars: cultural nationalism, development and security. These issues were reportedly discussed extensively during a party meeting held in Mathura last week. (ANI)