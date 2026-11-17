Delhi recorded its cleanest air quality of November so far on Tuesday, with the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) improving to 204. Although the reading remained in the 'poor' category, it offered some relief to residents after days of high pollution and persistent haze across the national capital.

The improvement was supported by favourable weather conditions, including northwesterly winds and a greater mixing height, which helped disperse pollutants. However, the relief may not last long. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast a return to the 'very poor' category on Wednesday and Thursday.

#AQI of #Delhi on 17.11.2026 at 4:00 PM (पिछले 24 घंटों का औसत) | https://t.co/VRPIm3tAYW #GoGreenBreatheClean https://t.co/i0kTKGZzgj — Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2026

Tuesday's AQI of 204 was the lowest recorded in Delhi this month. The last time the city recorded a lower reading was on October 31, when the AQI stood at 117, placing it in the 'moderate' category.