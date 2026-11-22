Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has challenged BJP chief BY Vijayendra to form an inquiry committee to probe allegations of 100 crore rupees spent on his residence renovation, urging a transparent review of the expenses before the Assembly session.

DK Shivakumar Challenges Vijayendra to Probe Residence Renovation Costs

Hiriyur (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered State BJP chief BY Vijayendra the opportunity to form an inquiry committee to investigate his allegations of Rs 100 crores spent on the renovation of the CM's new official residence, Ganga. Hitting back at Vijayendra, on Saturday, DK Shivakumar said that Vijayendra can include whichever MLA he wants and conduct an inquiry into the renovation expenses of his official residence.

Speaking to reporters in Hiriyur, the Chief Minister said, "Let an inquiry team be formed under Vijayendra's chairmanship. Whoever he says. Let JD(S) people also be included; let them themselves enquire. After that, let the report be placed in the Assembly and discussed. BY Vijayendra can include whoever he wants in his team in two days, any MLA he chooses, conduct the inquiry, and then give a report to the Assembly."

On Friday, while seeking compensation for farmers in the drought-hit regions of Karnataka, BY Vijayendra accused DK Shivakumar of spending Rs 100 on renovating his residence. Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader alleged, “The Chief Minister, who said there was no money to compensate sugarcane growers without helping farmers during a severe drought, is reportedly said to have splashed more than 100 crore rupees in taxpayers’ money on renovating a historic government residence without even a tender process.”

“Chief Minister, stop neglecting the interests of the state’s farmers and squandering public tax money on your personal pomp and grandeur; answer to the people of the state,” he added. Vijayendra has challenged that "if complete compensation is not given to farmers in the background of severe drought,” the opposition will not allow the Assembly Session to run. The Winter Session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly will take place from December 2 to 11 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. (ANI)