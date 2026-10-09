Air pollution is raising fresh questions about women's reproductive health, with Delhi-NCR experts examining whether prolonged exposure to PM2.5 could contribute to gynaecological cancer risk. Research has linked pollution exposure with changes in reproductive milestones, including delayed menstruation and early menopause.

From persistent coughing and burning eyes to breathing difficulties and growing concerns about heart and lung disease, toxic air affects daily life in several ways. In Delhi-NCR, where exposure to fine particulate pollution can continue for months, another question is attracting scientific attention i.e. could polluted air also affect women's reproductive health and contribute to the risk of gynaecological cancers?

Doctors say the possibility deserves investigation, but caution that the available evidence does not establish air pollution as a direct cause of cancers affecting the uterus, ovaries or other parts of the female reproductive system.

Emerging research has linked exposure to fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, with changes in reproductive health. Experts believe that some biological effects associated with prolonged exposure, including inflammation and oxidative stress, could be relevant to cancer development. However, the evidence connecting these processes specifically to gynaecological cancers remains limited and is not conclusive.

How could air pollution affect women's reproductive health?

PM2.5 refers to fine airborne particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Because of their small size, these particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, while some components and resulting biological effects can influence the wider body.

Dr Rama Joshi, gynae-onco surgeon and chairman of Gynae Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Fortis Gurugram, told news agency PTI that prolonged PM2.5 exposure was of interest because it had been associated with inflammation, oxidative stress and other systemic biological effects.

Oxidative stress occurs when harmful molecules called free radicals overwhelm the body's ability to neutralise them. Together with chronic inflammation, it can contribute to cellular damage. These processes are relevant to cancer biology, although their presence does not mean that cancer will necessarily develop.

Joshi said research had reported associations between air pollution and aspects of women's reproductive health. This has prompted scientists to investigate whether environmental exposure could also form part of the wider set of factors influencing cancer risk.

She cautioned, however, that an association between pollution and a health condition does not prove that one directly causes the other. Findings on gynaecological cancers remain inconsistent, and more India-specific evidence is needed.

What does the Indian research say?

A recent India-wide study examined the relationship between environmental exposure and reproductive health among Indian women, adding to concerns about the possible effects of prolonged air pollution exposure.

The study reported that women exposed to PM2.5 concentrations above 40 micrograms per cubic metre had 24% higher odds of delayed menarche and a 23% higher hazard of early menopause.

Menarche refers to a girl's first menstrual period, while menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles. The findings suggest a possible relationship between air pollution and the timing of these reproductive milestones.

Researchers analysed data from India's National Family Health Survey alongside satellite-derived estimates of PM2.5 exposure and other environmental indicators. The analysis included nearly 1.8 lakh women aged 15 to 24 for the assessment of menarche and nearly three lakh women aged 30 to 49 for the analysis of menopause.

Stronger associations were reported in northern India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

These results are relevant to reproductive health research, but they do not establish that pollution causes gynaecological cancer. Changes in the timing of menstruation or menopause are not, by themselves, proof of cancer risk. Further research would be needed to determine whether, and how, these findings relate to cancer development.

Can toxic air increase the risk of gynaecological cancers?

Dr Aditya Sarin, vice chairman of Medical Oncology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, as quoted by PTI, said emerging evidence provided a reasonable basis to investigate air pollution as a potential contributing factor in the wider cancer-risk environment.

He said chronic exposure to PM2.5 could promote inflammation, oxidative stress and cellular changes, which are biological mechanisms relevant to cancer development.

“The emerging association with reproductive health makes it important to investigate whether prolonged pollution exposure may also contribute to gynaecological cancers,” Sarin said.

He added that causation had not yet been established, but the possibility deserved further study, particularly in highly polluted regions such as Delhi-NCR.

Gynaecological cancers do not have one common cause. Endometrial cancer, which develops in the lining of the uterus, is associated with established risk factors including obesity, prolonged oestrogen exposure, diabetes, increasing age and certain inherited genetic conditions.

Ovarian cancer has a different risk profile, with factors including age, family history and inherited genetic mutations. Researchers are investigating whether long-term environmental exposure could interact with known risk factors or influence biological pathways involved in these diseases.

For now, pollution should be viewed as an area of scientific investigation rather than a proven standalone cause of gynaecological cancer.

What symptoms should women watch for?

While research into environmental risk factors continues, doctors advise women to pay attention to symptoms that may require medical assessment.

Persistent or unusual changes should not be dismissed, particularly when they differ from a woman's normal menstrual pattern.

Symptoms that warrant medical evaluation include:

Abnormal uterine bleeding or unusually heavy or prolonged periods

Bleeding after menopause

Persistent pelvic or abdominal discomfort

Unexplained or persistent abdominal bloating

Changes in urinary or bowel habits that do not resolve

These symptoms can have several causes and do not automatically indicate cancer. However, seeking medical advice can help identify the underlying problem and ensure that any serious condition is assessed promptly.

Joshi said women should focus on risk factors that are already known and can be managed or monitored. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, managing diabetes and other metabolic conditions, understanding family history and seeking timely evaluation for abnormal bleeding remain important.

Why Delhi-NCR needs more research

The issue is particularly relevant to Delhi-NCR, where prolonged exposure to elevated PM2.5 concentrations has become a public health concern. Scientists are examining whether the biological effects of long-term exposure extend beyond respiratory and cardiovascular health to other organs and systems.

However, establishing a link with gynaecological cancer requires more than identifying biological mechanisms or associations with reproductive milestones. Researchers need larger, long-term studies that track pollution exposure alongside cancer diagnoses and account for other factors that can influence risk.

Such studies would help determine whether air pollution independently contributes to gynaecological cancers, how strong any association might be and whether certain groups of women face greater risks.

Experts say toxic air deserves attention as a possible environmental health factor, but women should not assume that exposure means they will develop cancer. The priority remains further scientific research, awareness of established risk factors and timely medical evaluation of concerning symptoms.

(With agency inputs)