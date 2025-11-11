Image Credit : ANI

Investigators believe the man driving the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others, may have had links to the busted terror network in Faridabad. Police sources told PTI news agency that the driver, identified as Dr Umar Mohammad, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Early forensic analysis indicates the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators in the high-intensity explosion that left several vehicles charred and shattered glass panels of nearby buildings and the metro station.