Image Credit : ANI

Delhi Police officials confirmed that the explosion occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car with three occupants.

"We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast. We are investigating all angles," said a senior police officer.

The blast gutted six cars, two e-rickshaws, and an autorickshaw, with fire brought under control by 7:29 pm. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard as far as ITO, several kilometres away.

In a major development, Delhi Police detained the car’s registered owner, Md Salman, in Gurugram. Salman had previously sold the vehicle to a person in Okhla named Devendra, and later it was sold to someone in Ambala. Authorities are tracing the chain of ownership to determine the vehicle’s involvement in the blast.

“Delhi Police along with Gurugram police detained Md Salman on Monday and is questioning him about the car. He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra. Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people,” said a senior officer.