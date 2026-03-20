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Delhi Latest Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain and Gusty Winds Set to Hit Delhi Today, IMD Issues Alert
Delhi’s weather is set to take a sudden turn today, with thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds expected across Delhi. The IMD has issued an alert, warning of changing conditions and fluctuating temperatures in coming days.
Delhi's weather will look completely different on March 20, 2026. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely throughout the day. Thick clouds will cover the sky from the morning, blocking out the sun. Rain could continue through the morning, afternoon, evening, and night. Strong winds blowing at 30-40 km/h will keep the weather cool and unsettled.
On March 20, the IMD expects Delhi's maximum temperature to be about 29°C. But don't worry about the heat, as the rain and strong winds will make it feel cooler. The minimum temperature could even fall below the usual. With humidity between 60-90%, it might feel a bit muggy. The day is expected to be generally cool and damp.
People need to be extra careful with this kind of weather. Avoid open areas during thunderstorms and lightning. Make sure to stay away from trees, electric poles, and weak structures. If you're stepping out, definitely carry an umbrella or a raincoat. Be careful while driving, as the rain can make roads slippery. Staying indoors is the safest option when the weather gets bad.
Thanks to the rain and clouds, Delhi is getting a break from the heat for now. With temperatures staying below 30°C, people will feel relief from the usual March heat. However, this relief is temporary. The temperature might start rising again as soon as the weather clears up. For now, the cool winds and rain will keep the heat in check, making the weather pleasant.
According to the IMD, the weather will start improving from March 21, with partly clear skies. Between March 22-24, there might be light clouds and some drizzle in a few places, but there's no major alert. The temperature will gradually start to climb, and the maximum could reach 32-34°C in the coming days. This means that after the rain, the heat will make a comeback.
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