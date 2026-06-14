Police have filed a case against a CPM worker following a complaint by Congress leader PC Habeeb Thampi. The worker had posted a hateful comment under a news story about the Nipah virus.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have booked a CPM worker for allegedly posting a hateful comment on Facebook targeting Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan. The accused, identified as Vipin, is a resident of Thamarassery Thettampuram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, Vipin has been charged with inciting a riot, a serious offence under the law. The case was registered following a formal complaint lodged by Congress leader PC Habeeb Thampi, who brought the controversial comment to the attention of the authorities.

Reports indicate that the accused had posted the remark under a news update related to the Nipah virus, a topic that has been highly sensitive in Kerala due to recent health concerns. The comment allegedly contained offensive and provocative content directed at the minister, which led to swift action from law enforcement agencies.

CPI(M) dismisses Congress' 'preposterous' BJP-deal allegations

Police sources stated that an investigation is currently underway to examine the nature of the post and determine whether further legal provisions need to be invoked. Authorities are also looking into the wider impact of such comments on public order, especially during times of health crises when misinformation and inflammatory remarks can trigger panic.

The incident has sparked a political row, with leaders from opposing parties reacting strongly to the development. Meanwhile, officials have urged citizens to exercise restraint on social media and avoid sharing or posting content that could disturb communal harmony or incite unrest.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

TMC will disintegrate, become history in West Bengal, says BJP leader