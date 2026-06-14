Amid a rift, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, asserting the party is 'indivisible' and no separate faction should be recognised. Meanwhile, rebel MPs met the Speaker to demand a separate sitting arrangement.

Abhishek Banerjee Writes to Speaker, Calls TMC 'Indivisible'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and Parliamentary Party Leader Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding reports that certain party MPs may seek recognition as a "separate group or faction".

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In his communication dated June 10, 2026, Banerjee categorically stated that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is a "single, indivisible political party" and that the legislative party in the Lok Sabha exists only as an "emanation of" the parent political party.

Addressing Speaker Om Birla, Banerjee made three specific requests that the submission be formally "placed on record" to contests the legitimacy of any competing "group" or "faction", to recognise the AITC as a single entity represented solely through its authorised Leader and Whip, and to decline any status to "purported separate groups" and to grant the AITC an opportunity to be heard before any decision is made regarding such communications.

"I respectfully request that you may be pleased to: (i) place this submission on record; (ii) treat the AITC as a single political party represented in the House solely through its duly authorised Leader and Whip, and decline to accord any recognition, status, or facility to any purported separate group or faction of the AITC; and afford the AITC an opportunity of being heard before any decision is taken on any communication of the nature referred to above, should the same be received. It is also respectfully submitted that the AITC reserves its rights, including its right to initiate appropriate proceedings under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, in respect of any conduct falling foul of the provisions referred to herein," Banerjee wrote in his letter.

Banerjee's letter outlines the constitutional and legal framework governing such requests, citing the Supreme Court's judgment in Subhash Desai vs. Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra & Ors. (2023). He emphasised that the legal defence of a "split" is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule following the Ninety-first Amendment. The law treats the splintering of a political party not as a "permissible event," but through the lens of potential disqualification. The political party, rather than the legislative party, holds supreme authority in appointing the Leader and Whip in the House.

"The combined effect of the above is that the relief reportedly sought -- recognition as a separate group or faction of the AITC -- is unknown to law and impermissible," the letter stated. Banerjee further argued that even if a merger were attempted, it would require two conditions to be satisfied: a merger of the political party itself and the switching of two-thirds of the legislative party members.

Rebel MPs Seek Separate Arrangement

Meanwhile, rebel Trinamool Congress MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, and others on Sunday arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the national capital to demand a separate sitting arrangement in the House amid the ongoing rift within the party.

Earlier in the day, some rebel TMC MPs reached the house of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Rebel TMC MPs Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Arup Chakraborty, and Kakoli Ghosh met with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital. Similarly, consultations also took place in Kolkata with TMC leaders Gautam Deb and Chandrima Bhattacharya reaching the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Scale of the Political Crisis

Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta said the number of MPs in their camp could go up to 22. He said they will support the BJP-led NDA.

This comes amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from their upper house and party membership. (ANI)