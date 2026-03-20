UP Weather Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail Likely in Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur Today
UP sees rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on March 20. Kanpur faces hail risk. Temperatures drop slightly, bringing brief relief from heat. IMD warns to stay cautious during lightning and storms.
On March 20, 2026, the weather will completely change in many cities across Uttar Pradesh. Cities like Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Banaras will see cloudy skies with intermittent rain or thundershowers. Some areas might even experience strong thunderstorms, lightning, and winds blowing at 50-60 km/h. There's also a hailstorm alert for Kanpur, which could make the weather even more dangerous.
Today, the maximum temperature in Noida could reach around 25°C, Lucknow 30°C, Kanpur 31°C, and Prayagraj and Banaras 32°C, while Ayodhya might touch 33°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 13°C and 20°C. Due to the rain and clouds, the temperature will feel slightly lower than normal. However, high humidity and moisture (60-90%) might make the weather feel heavy at times.
The IMD has issued a warning, so people need to be careful. Avoid going into open areas during thunderstorms and lightning. Strong winds can knock down trees or weak structures, so keep a safe distance. Be extra cautious while driving, as rain can make roads slippery. Always carry an umbrella or raincoat when stepping out and keep an eye on weather updates.
For now, the rain and clouds will bring some relief from the heat in UP. With temperatures staying between 30-33°C, the heat won't feel too intense. But this relief won't last long. As soon as the weather clears up, the sun will get stronger, and temperatures will start to rise again. For now, the weather will feel pleasant and slightly cool.
According to the IMD, the weather will gradually clear up after March 21, and we will see a rise in temperature. In the next 3-4 days, the maximum temperature could reach 34-36°C. This means the heat could make a strong comeback in the last days of March. For now, March 20 will be a bit unstable weather-wise, but the return of summer heat is almost certain after that.
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