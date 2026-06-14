West Bengal Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh accused TMC MPs and MLAs of widespread corruption and selling jobs, warning that central agencies like CBI and ED will soon hold top leaders like Abhishek Banerjee accountable for their actions.

Escalating his offensive against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Cabinet Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh on Sunday levelled sharp allegations of systemic corruption against the opposition party. Speaking to ANI in Murshidabad, the Minister accused TMC MPs and MLAs of orchestrating widespread scams, including the illicit sale of government jobs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"All the TMC MPs, MLAs, and others are involved in fraud; some are even involved in the sale of jobs," Gouri Shankar Ghosh stated.

The Minister further claimed that central investigative agencies would soon hold the party's top leadership accountable for their alleged involvement in various corruption cases. "The CID, ED, and CBI will eventually come knocking at the doors of people like Madan Mitra and Abhishek Banerjee. Given their actions, the CBI and ED will certainly take action; it is inevitable. This is what the people of Bengal want. There must be accountability for everyone," he added.

The remarks mark a significant escalation in the ongoing political friction in the state following the recent assembly elections and the subsequent formation of the new cabinet.

Rift in TMC as Rebel MPs Meet Speaker

Earlier, Rebel Trinamool Congress MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, and others on Sunday arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the national capital to demand a separate sitting arrangement in the House amid the ongoing rift within the party.

Before meeting the Speaker, the rebel MPs also met with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Rebel TMC MPs Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Arup Chakraborty, and Kakoli Ghosh met with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital.

Similarly, consultations also took place in Kolkata with TMC leaders Gautam Deb and Chandrima Bhattacharya reaching the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta said the number of MPs in their camp could go up to 22. He said they will support the BJP-led NDA. (ANI)