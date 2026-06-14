UP CM Yogi Adityanath hailed Gorakhpur's development over the past nine years, stating the city has moved beyond its 'identity crisis'. He inaugurated 226 projects, citing progress in infrastructure, healthcare, security, and connectivity.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the development done in Gorakhpur, describing the city's journey over the last nine years as a testament to development fueled by clear intent and governance. The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 226 development projects and also distributed certificates to beneficiaries here.

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Addressing the gathering, the CM emphasised that the region has moved past its former "identity crisis" to emerge as a symbol of progress and pride. He detailed how improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and security have bolstered the dignity of the local population. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the glorious journey with which India has moved forward has its own identity. India's respect has increased in the world, UP's respect has increased in the country, and the respect of Gorakhpur has also increased in the state and the country. This is the changed environment in nine years in which you are living today. Now there is no identity crisis, now people give you respect, and for that respect, once again we have come here today," he said.

A New Era of Progress and Security

Reflecting on the city's evolution, the Chief Minister noted that Gorakhpur, once associated with waterlogging, disease, and a lack of security, has been completely overhauled. "Today, you have the solution to the problem of waterlogging, there are jobs for the youth, there is security for the traders, along with various schemes that protect them. Along with excellent education for girls, there is a mass marriage scheme for girls and programs for their self-reliance," he said.

Upgrades in Healthcare, Industry, and Infrastructure

He further highlighted that the region's healthcare infrastructure has been significantly bolstered by the establishment of AIIMS Gorakhpur and the modernisation of BRD Medical College. He also affirmed that through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the electricity crisis has been resolved. "BRD Medical College itself has become healthy, and the encephalitis disease has also been eradicated. Showing the fertiliser factory shining again, it is working to provide fertiliser to the fields of our food-providing farmers on time for excellent yield. Sugar mills are being built, and roads have become wider," he stated.

"Electricity is available to people continuously, and as an alternative arrangement, solar panels of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are also seen covering every house. Now, AIIMS has come to Gorakhpur, and an international stadium has been built in Gorakhpur. We are just coming after seeing a new hockey stadium; it will be built very soon, it is about to be ready," he added.

Enhanced Connectivity and Travel Efficiency

The Chief Minister further noted the efforts made towards ensuring travel efficiency, lauding it as a hallmark of the administration's progress. "There is four-lane connectivity from all sides, there is air connectivity, there is excellent railway facility, there is housing for the poor, there is a toilet in the poor man's house, every kind of facility is available to every section. There are jobs for the youth, and there are various schemes of the government for the food-providing farmers," he said.

"Now the distance to Lucknow, which was eight hours, can be covered in just three to three and a half hours. The distance to Varanasi, which was five to six hours, can now be covered in just two and a half to three hours. The distance to Ayodhya Dham, which used to take four hours, can now be covered within two to two and a half hours," he added.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to "development with heritage," asserting that the state will continue to work with accountability to ensure every penny spent benefits the public. (ANI)