Four people were killed in a tragic railway accident in MP's Morena district. Panic from a false fire rumour on the Intercity train led passengers to jump onto the tracks, where they were fatally struck by another train.

Four people were killed in a tragic railway accident near the Hetampur-Gher section in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district after panic triggered by a false rumour led passengers to jump off a moving train and come onto the tracks, where they were hit by another passing train.

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Survivor's harrowing account

A passenger who survived the incident recounted the sequence of events, saying the confusion quickly escalated inside the train. "We were travelling by Intercity when someone spread a false rumour that the train was on fire. The train stopped, and people began jumping out. We also got down. My wife stood outside with one child, while another child remained inside the train. I went to check on him. At that moment, a train coming from the other side ran over people, my wife and child died," a passenger told ANI.

More details awaited. (ANI)