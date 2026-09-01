Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi's celebration of 7.8% GDP growth, saying common people face unemployment, price rise, and inequality. Modi hailed the growth as a reflection of collective strength despite global challenges.

Kharge slams Modi over GDP celebration

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his celebration of India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, alleging that common people continue to face unemployment, price rise and inequality.

In a post shared on X, Kharge said, "Lights. Camera and INACTION. This is the story of Modi ji's PR when it comes to the Economy."

"@narendramodi ji, You are saying that the country is celebrating GDP Growth. You may have that luxury, but the Aam Aadmi does NOT! Our Common people are burdened by 3 'U's and YOU are responsible for that!" he said.

Kharge lists '3 U's' of crisis

Kharge listed the three "U"s as "Unprecedented Unemployment, Unbearable Price Rise & Unbridled Inequality".

On unemployment, the Congress chief said, "Unemployment at a 50-year-high. 40% of young graduates jobless. 1 in 6 young Indians aged 15 to 29 unemployed in July 2026. The promise of 2 crore jobs every year lies shattered."

On inflation, Kharge alleged, "Retail inflation at a 19 month high. Sugar, Onion, Tomato, Dal, Cooking Oil, Rice, Milk, every kitchen staple on fire. Petrol, Diesel, LPG and CNG is becoming unaffordable."

"Middle class families are somehow battling to survive and the poor has given up hope," he added.

Kharge also attacked the government over wealth inequality, saying, "Inequality worse than British rule. The top 1% owns 40% of India's total wealth. The bottom 50% survives on a humiliating 15%."

"Your government has engineered the greatest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in independent India's history. Rampant Crony Capitalism is your only Economic Policy," he alleged.

The Congress president further alleged that the government had written off over Rs 16 lakh crore in corporate loans since 2014.

"And in the latest jaw-dropping example, creditors recovered just Rs 6.5 crore against admitted claims of Rs 22,006 crore, giving a 99.97% haircut," Kharge said.

"The nation has seen that the Prime Minister of India is functioning as a personal travel agent for a crony friend!" he added.

Kharge also criticised PM Modi's appeal to people to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and gold purchases.

"Your repeated sermons of asking Indians not to buy gold and not to travel abroad shows the ground reality. Fact remains: Nothing has changed except your ability to LIE to the people!" he said.

Lights. Camera and INACTION This is the story of Modi ji's PR when it comes to the Economy. .@narendramodi ji, You are saying that the country is celebrating GDP Growth. You may have that luxury, but the Aam Aadmi does NOT! Our Common people are burdened by 3 'U's and YOU… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 1, 2026

PM Modi hails 7.8% GDP growth

Kharge's remarks came after PM Modi hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, calling it a reflection of the "collective strength" of the people and accusing the Opposition of "spreading despair".

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi said the growth had come despite global challenges, including wars, crises and disrupted supply chains.

"7.8 per cent growth. The country is filled with happiness. I congratulate the countrymen for their willpower, for their hard work. It is a reflection of a collective strength. The world is immersed in war. News of war is coming from all around. The world is surrounded by crises. The supply chain is completely disrupted. From the COVID period in 2020 until now, stability is not visible anywhere. Despite that, India is progressing at a pace. On the other hand, even within India, people immersed in the abyss of despair, jhoot ki goonj (echo of lies), are busy spreading despair all around. Crossing all these things, tearing through all those things, the country has achieved 7.8 per cent growth," PM Modi said.

"We have to maintain this speed. We also have to grow. And for this, it is very important to become a self-reliant India," PM Modi added.

Calling for greater emphasis on domestic products and local consumption, he said, "The mantra of Swadeshi, Vocal for Local: foreign trips, if you go for sightseeing, should not be done. If you do weddings abroad, it should not be done. One should live the mantra of 'Wed in India'. And if it's not necessary, then gold should not be bought either."

"The more we emphasise Swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance. I am sure that when 100 years of independence are completed, we will hand over a developed India to our young generation," he said.

"We will fulfil the dreams of our young generation today with our hard work. And therefore, come countrymen, let's not leave any stone unturned in our hard work. Our policy is right, our intention is clear, and the strength of 140 crore countrymen is today unitedly taking the country to new heights," PM Modi added.

Urging people to celebrate the latest growth figures while also making a commitment to further development, he said, "Come, celebrate happiness as well, make a resolution as well, and to fulfil the resolution, walk with me."

Q1 FY27 GDP Data

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.

Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

Nominal GDP was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent, while real GVA grew 8.2 per cent.

The latest GDP growth figure was higher than the RBI's earlier Q1 FY27 estimate of 7 per cent.

The RBI has revised its full-year FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions, MoSPI said, adding that improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies could affect subsequent estimates.

The next quarterly GDP estimates, covering Q2 FY27, are scheduled to be released on November 30, 2026.

(ANI)