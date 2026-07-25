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Peaceful Protest is Our Strength: Abhijit Dipke's Reaction

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said this movement proves that peaceful protests can make governments change their decisions. He added that Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence is their inspiration. "When the youth speaks up, change is possible in a democracy. This win doesn't belong to any political party. It belongs to the students who fought for the nation's future," he stated. But he made it clear that their fight is far from over. They will continue the movement until their other demands are met, including action against police for the lathi-charge, dropping all cases against protestors, major education reforms, and a Rs. 1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide. He also announced a candle-light rally to press these demands.