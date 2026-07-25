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From state politics to Parliament

In 2000, he was first elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly and then to the Lok Sabha in 2004. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member. Over time, Pradhan became a key national leader and now represents the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency. He was the Odisha BJYM President in 2001, BJP National Secretary in 2002, and BJYM National President in 2004. He won the 18th Lok Sabha elections in June 2024 and has served on key committees like Energy, Petitions, and the JPC on telecom licenses.