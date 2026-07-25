Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He was on a hunger strike demanding this very move.

Sonam Wangchuk has reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan putting in his papers. In a post on X, he called it a "victory for democracy" and thanked all the citizens who came out to protest without any fear. Wangchuk shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed, flashing a victory sign.

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since June 28. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), was demanding reforms in the education sector and the minister's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Pradhan's resignation comes after massive nationwide protests by student organisations and the opposition over the NEET exam fiasco and the paper leak.

Centre Finally Gives In

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally quit after the CJP and the opposition turned up the heat with their protests. He submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pradhan's resignation was one of the main demands of the protestors.

Initially, the central government's stand was that Pradhan did not need to resign. However, the protestors stuck to their guns and refused to back down, forcing the government to give in. The CJP had called for a nationwide protest, insisting on Pradhan's removal.

The protestors had warned that Delhi would be flooded with people if Pradhan didn't step down and that they would not budge from their demands. They had also announced a nationwide candlelight march for the next evening at 6 PM and said they would resume their Parliament march within 24 hours. The resignation came soon after this announcement. Earlier, reports suggested the government was worried that removing Pradhan would only encourage more protests.