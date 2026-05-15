The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu due to a deep depression persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Rainfall activity has already been reported in many parts of the state over the past 24 hours.

Nattarasankottai in Sivaganga district recorded the highest rainfall at 19.2 mm. Cooler temperatures were observed in Madurai and Coimbatore, while Kodaikanal recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius.

For today, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district along with Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Theni and Karaikal regions. Light to moderate rain is expected across several other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.