The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds may continue in parts of Tamil Nadu due to the low-pressure circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

On May 17, districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris are expected to receive intense showers with wind speeds touching 30-40 kmph. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on May 18 and May 19 in interior and western districts such as Karur, Sivaganga, and Tiruchi as well.

Apart from these areas, light to moderate rainfall is expected across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.