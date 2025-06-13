Image Credit : Google

An upper air circulation prevails over the central west Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra coast. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, and Tenkasi districts, and heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Theni, and Kanyakumari districts.