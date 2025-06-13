Chennai Weather LATEST update: Orange alert issued for THESE places; Check forecast here
Chennai and suburbs experienced heavy rainfall yesterday evening. The downpour, accompanied by strong winds in many areas, brought down the temperature, creating a cooler atmosphere. Nerkundram recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Scorching heat in Tamil Nadu
The temperature in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, crossed 100 degrees. This made the public afraid to go out during the day. In the last few days, Chennai and surrounding areas have been experiencing scorching heat in the morning and rain in the evening or night.
Heavy rain in Chennai
Yesterday evening, Chennai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall. Key areas like Anna Salai, Parry's Corner, Central, Marina, Anna Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Royapuram, New Washermenpet, Porur, Ramapuram, Thiruvottiyur, Ennore, and other parts of Chennai and suburbs witnessed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. This caused great difficulty for two-wheeler riders. Due to the rain, motorists turned on their headlights. The intermittent rain yesterday brought down the temperature, resulting in a cooler environment.
17 cm of rain in Nerkundram
In the last 24 hours, Nerkundram recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm. Manali received 14 cm, Korattur 11 cm, Valasaravakkam 9 cm, and Ayanavaram and Ambattur 8 cm of rain. Meanwhile, it has been reported that light to moderate rain is likely in the Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts in the next 3 hours.
Heavy rain warning for 3 districts
An upper air circulation prevails over the central west Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra coast. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, and Tenkasi districts, and heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Theni, and Kanyakumari districts.
Chennai weather forecast for today
The sky will be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few places in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37°C and the minimum temperature around 27°C, according to the Meteorological Department.