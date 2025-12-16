- Home
- Chennai Weather RAIN Update: Heavy Showers Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Karaikal Over Coming Days
Due to a lower atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu, there's a chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Karaikal for the next few days.
The Northeast monsoon began Oct 15, bringing heavy rains. After a dry November, December floods hit Chennai. Now, despite cold, dry weather, the Met has issued a new rain update.
A lower atmospheric circulation over southern Tamil Nadu will bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Karaikal today and until the 18th.
Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies today. Some areas might get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Max temp around 30°C, min temp around 21-22°C.
