- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Red Warning for 3 Districts, Heavy Rain Likely in Chennai and 22 Others
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Red Warning for 3 Districts, Heavy Rain Likely in Chennai and 22 Others
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has gained momentum over southern India, bringing widespread rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in select districts
Red Alert Issued for Three Districts
The weather department has placed Kanyakumari, Nilgiris and Coimbatore under a red alert due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall on June 5. These districts are expected to receive intense spells of rain that could impact normal life, especially in low-lying and hilly areas.
Apart from the red-alert districts, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely in districts such as Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpattu and Erode.
Rain Activity to Continue Over the Weekend
According to the latest forecast, rainfall activity is expected to continue on June 6 and June 7 across many parts of the state. Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Theni and Dindigul are likely to remain under the influence of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Several interior districts, including Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruppathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Madurai and Virudhunagar, may also witness heavy showers along with thunderstorm activity. The continued moisture flow associated with the advancing southwest monsoon is expected to keep weather conditions unsettled across the state.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day. Several parts of the city may experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated spells of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38-39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has also issued a caution for fishermen. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over Tamil Nadu coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin region from June 5 to June 8. Similar conditions are forecast over parts of the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep waters and adjoining coastal regions. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during the warning period.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.