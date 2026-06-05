The weather department has placed Kanyakumari, Nilgiris and Coimbatore under a red alert due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall on June 5. These districts are expected to receive intense spells of rain that could impact normal life, especially in low-lying and hilly areas.

Apart from the red-alert districts, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely in districts such as Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpattu and Erode.