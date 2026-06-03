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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Across 16 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread rainfall activity over the next few days, with the weather department warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in 16 districts
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for 16 Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across 16 districts of Tamil Nadu on June 3. Districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai are expected to experience intense weather conditions.
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Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph in isolated areas during thunderstorms. The weather system is being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast, along with a trough extending from central India to northern Tamil Nadu.
Rainfall Expected to Continue Till June 6
According to the forecast, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms through June 6.
On June 5, heavy rainfall is expected in districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.
On June 6, rainfall activity is likely to persist across southern and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and surrounding regions, with strong winds and thunderstorms remaining a possibility.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely in a few parts of the city. Thunderstorms may develop in isolated locations during the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 38–39°C, while minimum temperatures may remain close to 28°C.
The weather department has also issued a caution for fishermen. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are expected over Tamil Nadu coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanyakumari Sea region from June 3 to June 6. Similar conditions are forecast over parts of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, the Arabian Sea, and waters off the Kerala-Karnataka coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas during the warning period.
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