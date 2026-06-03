The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across 16 districts of Tamil Nadu on June 3. Districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai are expected to experience intense weather conditions.

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Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph in isolated areas during thunderstorms. The weather system is being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast, along with a trough extending from central India to northern Tamil Nadu.