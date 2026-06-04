According to the forecast, weather conditions will remain favourable for rainfall across Tamil Nadu through June 7. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms are expected in many districts, while heavier rainfall may continue in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu.

On June 5 and 6, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and the hill regions of Tirunelveli could receive very heavy rainfall. Several other districts, including Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Kallakurichi, are also likely to receive heavy rain with gusty winds.

For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas. However, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, ranging between 39°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures may stay around 28°C to 29°C.