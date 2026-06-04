Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers Expected in Several Districts This Week
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: As schools reopen across Tamil Nadu, the weather is set to bring a mix of rain and heat. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several districts
Heavy Rain Alert for 16 Districts Across Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that several parts of Tamil Nadu could receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on June 4. The weather activity is linked to the expected onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and a trough extending from western Uttar Pradesh to northern Tamil Nadu.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Across 16 Tamil Nadu Districts
While light to moderate rainfall is likely in many areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, heavier showers are expected in select districts. Kanyakumari may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, while districts including Tenkasi, Tirunelveli hill regions, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai could experience heavy rain along with strong winds of 40–50 kmph.
Rainfall Likely to Continue for the Next Three Days
According to the forecast, weather conditions will remain favourable for rainfall across Tamil Nadu through June 7. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms are expected in many districts, while heavier rainfall may continue in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu.
On June 5 and 6, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and the hill regions of Tirunelveli could receive very heavy rainfall. Several other districts, including Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Kallakurichi, are also likely to receive heavy rain with gusty winds.
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas. However, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, ranging between 39°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures may stay around 28°C to 29°C.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Away from Sea
The weather department has issued a strong advisory for fishermen due to rough sea conditions and strong winds over coastal waters.
Between June 4 and June 6, wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the Kanyakumari sea region. Similar conditions are likely to continue in parts of south Tamil Nadu's coastal waters on June 7.
Strong winds are also forecast over the Andaman Sea, southern Bay of Bengal, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Lakshadweep region, and the Kerala-Karnataka coastline through June 7. Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into these waters during the warning period to ensure safety.
Tamil Nadu is expected to see widespread rainfall activity over the coming days, offering some relief from the intense summer heat. However, heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds could affect several districts, prompting residents and fishermen to remain alert and follow official weather advisories.
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