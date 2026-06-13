The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall across many parts of Tamil Nadu due to atmospheric circulations prevailing over the north coastal Tamil Nadu region and the adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh region. A trough extending through these systems is expected to support rain activity across the state.

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On June 13 and June 14, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph is likely over the Western Ghats districts, Delta districts, parts of north interior Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal. Other regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may also experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorm activity.

The weather department has indicated that similar conditions are expected to continue on June 15, particularly across southern Tamil Nadu, Delta districts, Western Ghats regions, and Karaikal.