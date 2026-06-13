Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Chennai and Delta Districts Today
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few days. Chennai may receive light to moderate showers, while coastal areas and fishermen have been placed on alert
Rainfall Likely Across Several Parts of Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall across many parts of Tamil Nadu due to atmospheric circulations prevailing over the north coastal Tamil Nadu region and the adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh region. A trough extending through these systems is expected to support rain activity across the state.
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On June 13 and June 14, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph is likely over the Western Ghats districts, Delta districts, parts of north interior Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal. Other regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may also experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorm activity.
The weather department has indicated that similar conditions are expected to continue on June 15, particularly across southern Tamil Nadu, Delta districts, Western Ghats regions, and Karaikal.
Chennai to Remain Cloudy With Chances of Rain
For Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in isolated parts of the city.
Maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 35–36°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 28–29°C. Following the rainfall experienced on the previous day, residents have already seen some relief from intense summer heat. Cloud cover is expected to persist, keeping daytime conditions relatively comfortable compared to recent weeks.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid the Sea Until June 16
The weather department has issued a strong warning for fishermen due to rough sea conditions and high-speed winds across several coastal regions.
Between June 13 and June 16, winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, are expected over Tamil Nadu coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea. Similar conditions are forecast over the Andaman Sea and large parts of the Bay of Bengal during the same period.
Strong winds are also likely over the Kerala-Karnataka coast, Lakshadweep region, and adjoining Arabian Sea waters. Considering the hazardous marine conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas until conditions improve.
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