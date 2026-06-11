The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has stated that a trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal to coastal Karnataka, passing through coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka, is influencing weather conditions across South India.

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As a result, isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today. The southwest monsoon continues to remain active, particularly over the Western Ghats, where several districts have already recorded rainfall during the past 24 hours.