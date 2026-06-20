An Indian couple living in Thailand has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing why they chose to leave India and start a new chapter in the Southeast Asian nation.

An Indian couple living in Thailand has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing why they chose to leave India and start a new chapter in the Southeast Asian nation. Their candid take on life abroad struck a chord with thousands, with many agreeing that quality of life often matters more than convenience.

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Shreya and Amit, who relocated to Thailand, recently opened up about their experience in an Instagram post. While making it clear that India remains deeply special to them, the couple said their move has significantly improved their everyday lifestyle.

"India will always be home. But after spending time in Thailand, we realised our day-to-day quality of life felt better. Rent costs us about the same as many Tier 1 Indian cities, but the lifestyle that comes with it feels very different," the couple captioned the video.

According to them, the biggest difference isn't necessarily lower costs, but a more relaxed and efficient way of living. They pointed out that while Thailand doesn't have 10-minute delivery services, 7-Eleven every few hundred meters makes them unnecessary.

"No, we don't have 10-minute deliveries. But when there's a 7-Eleven every few hundred meters, you rarely need them," they said.

The couple also highlighted safety as a major factor behind their satisfaction with life in Thailand. Shreya explained that moving around independently, especially at night, feels far less stressful.

"As a woman, walking home late at night doesn't feel like a risk assessment exercise. I don't find myself constantly staying hyper-vigilant," Shreya added.

However, what stood out most for the couple was something many urban residents struggle with every day — time.

"And perhaps the biggest one: time. It doesn't feel like life is slipping away in traffic. Less time commuting. More time walking. More time working from cafes. More time together."

Their reflections quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom admitted they shared similar feelings about Thailand's lifestyle.