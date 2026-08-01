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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Nilgiris, Kanyakumari and Western Ghats
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has forecast heavy rain and strong winds in several hill districts of Tamil Nadu today. Chennai may also witness evening showers, while temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to dip
Heavy rain alert for hill districts
A weak trough in the lower atmosphere persists over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, creating favourable conditions for rainfall across the state. As a result, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely over the hill regions of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, along with the districts of Nilgiris, Theni and Kanyakumari. The weather office also expects moderate rainfall with strong winds at isolated places in the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
Chennai may receive evening or night showers
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain in a few areas during the evening or night. Despite the chance of showers, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, with the maximum likely to touch around 100°F (about 38°C).
Temperatures likely to fall across Tamil Nadu
Along with rainfall, the IMD has predicted a drop in daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Maximum temperatures could fall by up to 2 degrees Celsius over the coming days, bringing slight relief from the recent spell of heat even as rain activity continues in several districts.
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