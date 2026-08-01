A weak trough in the lower atmosphere persists over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, creating favourable conditions for rainfall across the state. As a result, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely over the hill regions of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, along with the districts of Nilgiris, Theni and Kanyakumari. The weather office also expects moderate rainfall with strong winds at isolated places in the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.