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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain Across Parts of Tamil Nadu, Heatwave-Like Conditions in Interior Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A weak trough over the coastal regions is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days. While the Western Ghats remain wet, several interior districts
Western Ghats to Witness Continued Rainfall Till July 29
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the Western Ghats districts until July 29 due to a weak low-level trough extending over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. The weather system is expected to keep rainfall activity active over the hill districts for the next several days.
In addition to the Western Ghats, districts including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai are likely to receive moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds today and tomorrow. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may also experience isolated light to moderate showers with strong winds.
Coastal Tamil Nadu and Chennai Likely to Receive Showers
According to the IMD, coastal Tamil Nadu and northern interior districts could receive moderate rainfall the day after tomorrow as the weather system continues to influence regional conditions.
For Chennai, the forecast indicates a possibility of light to moderate rain during the evening or night. Despite the chance of showers, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, with the mercury likely to touch around 37°C.
Heat Warning Issued for Interior Districts
While rain is expected in several regions, the IMD has also cautioned that temperatures may remain significantly above normal in parts of interior Tamil Nadu.
Districts including Erode, Karur, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli could record temperatures up to 4°C above the seasonal average until July 27. In the rest of the state, temperatures are expected to stay close to normal levels.
The contrasting weather pattern highlights the ongoing influence of monsoon systems, bringing rainfall to some regions while leaving others under intense summer-like heat.
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