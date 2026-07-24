The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the Western Ghats districts until July 29 due to a weak low-level trough extending over the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. The weather system is expected to keep rainfall activity active over the hill districts for the next several days.

In addition to the Western Ghats, districts including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai are likely to receive moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds today and tomorrow. Other parts of Tamil Nadu may also experience isolated light to moderate showers with strong winds.