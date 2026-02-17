According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south-central Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards and gradually strengthen over the southwest Bay of Bengal by February 18.

While most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience dry weather until February 18, conditions are expected to change thereafter. The weather system is forecast to influence coastal and southern districts in particular.