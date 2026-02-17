Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain In THESE 10 Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain to parts of Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for 10 districts, along with fog warnings, strong wind advisories for fishermen
Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal to Intensify
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south-central Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to move west-northwestwards and gradually strengthen over the southwest Bay of Bengal by February 18.
While most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience dry weather until February 18, conditions are expected to change thereafter. The weather system is forecast to influence coastal and southern districts in particular.
Heavy Rain Alert for 10 Districts
The department has issued a heavy rain warning for February 21 in the following districts: Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi, along with Karaikal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in isolated places.
On February 22, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. Residents in these regions have been advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and coastal areas.
Fog in North Tamil Nadu; Strong Winds Over Sea
Apart from rainfall warnings, early morning fog is likely to affect northern parts of Tamil Nadu on February 17 and 18. Chennai and its suburbs may witness partly cloudy skies, with mist in some areas during the early hours. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31–32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 21–22 degrees Celsius. Notably, Erode recorded a maximum of 35.8 degrees Celsius recently.
Meanwhile, wind speeds over parts of the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean may reach 35 to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into these areas until conditions improve.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.