Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Downpour; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The severe fog that prevailed in Tamil Nadu has reduced, and now a heavy rain warning has been issued for coastal districts including Chennai. Due to a lower atmospheric cyclonic circulation, it has been raining
Heavy rain warning
Heavy fog recently disrupted life, flights, and trains in Tamil Nadu. Now, the weather has shifted, with a heavy rain warning issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram.
Atmospheric cyclonic circulation
An easterly wave and a lower atmospheric cyclonic circulation are active. This may cause light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.
Warning for 7 districts today
The weather center has forecast a chance of heavy rain in a few places across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry.
Rain in Chennai
Moderate rain has been falling since midnight in Chennai and its suburbs, including areas like Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Nungambakkam, Saidapet, Guindy, and Velachery.
Rain in 10 districts in the next 3 hours
The weather center forecasts moderate rain for the next 3 hours (until 10 AM) in 10 districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore.
