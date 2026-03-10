A beautiful video published on Instagram has piqued the interest of social media users when a founder captured a lovely interaction with a small child who was overjoyed to see a Lamborghini on the road.

A young businessman is winning hearts online after he gave a boy, who was staring at his Lamborghini, a moment he will never forget. The businessman, Nishant Saboo, shared a video of the sweet encounter on his Instagram, and it has since gone completely viral.

It all started when Nishant Saboo was driving his luxury car. He noticed a young boy on a scooter with his mother. The kid was absolutely mesmerised by the Lamborghini and couldn't take his eyes off it. Seeing the boy's pure excitement, Nishant decided to give him a surprise.

He offered the boy a ride in his car. However, the little fan had a much simpler request. He just wanted to sit inside the Lamborghini for a moment and get a photo taken. Nishant immediately opened the car door and let the boy hop in, making his small dream come true.

Sharing the video, Nishant wrote on Instagram, "This kid on a scooter with his mom was super excited to see my Lamborghini. I offered him a ride, but he just wanted to sit inside and get a picture. I made his dream come true. Next time I see him, I'll definitely take him for a spin."

The video quickly caught everyone's attention. The comments section was flooded with people praising Nishant's kind gesture and the boy's innocent happiness. "A small act can change a child's whole world," one user wrote. Another person commented, "That boy will remember this moment for the rest of his life."