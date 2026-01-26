Light to moderate rain is possible today in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Tomorrow, the Western Ghats and South TN may get showers. Dry weather is expected from the 28th to 30th.

Moderate rain in some places

The weather office says from Jan 31st to Feb 1st, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.