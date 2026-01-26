Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Southern Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Chennai weather office says it's going to rain in Tamil Nadu, right in the middle of all this crazy heat and fog. Let's check out the full details on which days to expect showers
Will it rain in Tamil Nadu?
For weeks, TN has had foggy nights and hot days. People longed for rain. Now, the weather office says scattered showers are expected across the state for the next week.
Chance of rain in South Tamil Nadu
Light to moderate rain is possible today in TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Tomorrow, the Western Ghats and South TN may get showers. Dry weather is expected from the 28th to 30th.
Moderate rain in some places
The weather office says from Jan 31st to Feb 1st, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.
What about Chennai?
Chennai will be partly cloudy with light rain possible. Max temp 28-29°C, min 22-23°C. Fishermen are warned of strong winds (40-60 km/h) in southern coastal areas until the 30th.
