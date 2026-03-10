AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleges a nationwide halt in commercial LPG supply due to the West Asia crisis. He claims PM Modi is 'bowing before Trump', while the government says it is prioritising domestic supply to ensure energy security.

As the escalating West Asia conflict continues to create geopolitical disruptions that create constraints on the global fuel supply chain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that LPG supply to many establishments has been halted nationwide. He accused Prime Minister Modi of "bowing before Trump" due to his own "compulsions".

Kejriwal Accuses PM Modi Over LPG Supply

In an X post in response to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recent statement, he said, "Across the country, excluding educational institutions and hospitals, the supply of LPG gas to all other commercial establishments has been stopped. Gas will be provided only for domestic use. In the coming days, the situation with gas and oil is likely to worsen further."

देश भर में, शैक्षणिक संस्थानों और अस्पतालों को छोड़कर, बाक़ी सभी कमर्शियल संस्थानों को LPG गैस की सप्लाई बंद कर दी गई है। केवल घरेलू उपयोग के लिए गैस दी जाएगी। आने वाले दिनों में गैस और तेल की स्थिति और खराब होने के आसार हैं। मोदी जी अपनी किन्हीं मजबूरियों के चलते ट्रम्प के… https://t.co/eBsdwpPKTc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2026

"Due to some compulsions of his own, Modi ji is bowing before Trump. Is the country paying the price for that today?" the post added.

Government Prioritises Domestic Supply

This comes a day after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use. The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to West Asia crisis.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

Measures to Manage Supply and Prevent Hoarding

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing. "The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing," the Ministry said.

The Union Government on Tuesday also invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act ) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool. (ANI)