Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Moderate Rain Likely Across State Till Independence Day
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness moderate rainfall across several areas until Independence Day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected in parts of the state, according to the Chennai weather centre
Moderate Rain Expected Across Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu until Independence Day. A cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over the northern coastal areas of the state.
Under its influence, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph are likely in some areas today. Residents are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms.
Rain Likely In Coastal And Western Ghats Districts
Moderate rainfall is expected in the Western Ghats districts and northern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on August 12 and 13.
Meanwhile, northern interior parts of the state are likely to experience a rise in maximum temperatures of up to 3 degrees Celsius until August 13. The combination of rainfall in some regions and rising temperatures in others could lead to varying weather conditions across the state.
Chennai May Get Rain Tonight
Chennai is also likely to receive moderate rainfall today. The weather centre has forecast thunderstorms and lightning, with showers expected mainly during the evening or night.
Residents in Chennai and nearby areas should be prepared for sudden changes in weather, particularly during the evening hours.
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