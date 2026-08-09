A weather circulation is currently prevailing over north coastal Tamil Nadu at an altitude of around 5.8 km to 7.6 km above sea level. Under its influence, isolated areas of the Western Ghats districts may receive moderate rainfall today.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may also experience light to moderate rain in a few places. Strong surface winds with speeds of around 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated locations.

The weather department has forecast similar conditions over the next two days.

On August 10, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with strong surface winds of 40-50 kmph in a few areas.

On August 11, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall.