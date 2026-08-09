Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rains Lash City, Check District-Wise Rain Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rain today, with Chennai witnessing showers in several areas. The weather department has also warned of strong winds and issued alerts for fishermen
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu Today
A weather circulation is currently prevailing over north coastal Tamil Nadu at an altitude of around 5.8 km to 7.6 km above sea level. Under its influence, isolated areas of the Western Ghats districts may receive moderate rainfall today.
Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may also experience light to moderate rain in a few places. Strong surface winds with speeds of around 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated locations.
The weather department has forecast similar conditions over the next two days.
On August 10, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with strong surface winds of 40-50 kmph in a few areas.
On August 11, isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Chennai Weather Forecast
Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy today, with light rain likely in a few parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35-36°C, while the minimum temperature may stay around 26-27°C.
Several parts of Chennai received widespread rainfall from Saturday afternoon, bringing relief from the heat and creating cooler weather conditions.
However, the rain also resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas, causing difficulties for motorists and commuters in some parts of the city.
Fishermen Advisory and Sea Conditions
The weather department has issued strong wind warnings for fishermen operating in several coastal and sea areas.
Along the Tamil Nadu coast, parts of the Gulf of Mannar may experience winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph on August 9.
In the Bay of Bengal, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal may experience winds of 45-55 kmph, with gusts reaching 65 kmph. Winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, are also expected over the Andaman Sea.
On August 10, winds of 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are likely over the southern parts of the south Bay of Bengal. The Andaman Sea may experience winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph.
Strong winds are also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea. On August 9, winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, may prevail over parts of the central Arabian Sea adjoining the central-west Arabian Sea. Coastal Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea areas may also experience winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph.
Similar strong wind conditions are expected over parts of the Arabian Sea on August 10 and 11.
The weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the warned sea areas during these periods.
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