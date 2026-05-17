Vadodara's Shri Sayajibaug Zoo has implemented extensive cooling measures to protect animals from a severe heatwave. These include water spraying, ice blocks for bears and tigers, hydration supplements, and special diets with water-rich fruits.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): As temperatures in Vadodara are expected to soar beyond 43 degrees Celsius, the Shri Sayajibaug Zoological Parkin Vadodara has stepped up efforts to protect animals and birds from heat stress and dehydration. Zoo authorities have introduced multiple cooling arrangements, including water spraying, ice blocks, foggers, and hydration supplements.

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Explaining the preparations made in response to the ongoing heatwave, speaking to ANI, Zoo Curator (Manager) Pratyush Patankar said, "As per the information provided by the meteorological department, there is a heatwave alert in effect for the next 10 days with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius in Vadodara. In such conditions, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's Shri Sayajibaug Zoological Park has made complete arrangements to ensure that the animals and birds kept in the zoo do not suffer from heat stress or dehydration."

Zoo's Measures to Beat the Heat

Patankar highlighted that regular water spraying is being carried out across the zoo premises to maintain a cooler environment for both animals and visitors. "As part of these arrangements, first of all, water is sprayed in the zoo twice a day, in the morning and evening, at least twice, and when possible, three times. This is done inside the cages and in the surrounding areas so that not only the animals and birds, but also the tourists and visitors coming to the zoo, can stay cool."

He further said that ice blocks are being provided to several wild animals to help them cope with the heat. "Additionally, during the day, ice blocks are provided mainly to the monkeys, bears, leopards, and tigers. They spend the day until the afternoon playing with the ice, licking it, and interacting with it, which helps keep them cool."

Hydration and Dietary Adjustments

The zoo administration is also ensuring proper hydration for the animals by mixing veterinary supplements into their drinking water. "In the animals' drinking water, we add veterinary supplements--similar to the ORS and Glucon-D supplements humans use. These supplements are mixed into their water to ensure they stay hydrated and do not become dehydrated."

Special dietary measures have also been introduced, with an increased supply of seasonal fruits and vegetables rich in water content. "Specifically, during this heat, we have increased the quantity of seasonal fruits and vegetables in their diet, such as cucumbers, watermelons, and muskmelons."

Enhanced Cooling Infrastructure

Patankar added that additional cooling infrastructure has been installed inside enclosures and aviaries to maintain lower temperatures throughout the day. "Sprinklers have been installed inside the enclosures for deer and other animals, and water is sprayed continuously. In our aviary, we have installed a fogger system that runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Furthermore, dry leaves from coconut and palm trees are placed on top of the cages and sprayed with water to maintain a cool environment throughout the day."

(ANI)