During his Sikkim visit for Statehood Day, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated PM Modi's resolve for the state's progress and development, highlighting a ₹360 crore mission to boost its organic economy and aid 66,000 farmers.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reteirated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve is to work for the progress and development of Sikim. After attending the Sikkim Statehood Day celebrations during his visit to Sikkim, Scindia, who is Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications told reporters here a day earlier, "On the 51st Statehood Day, on the occasion of Foundation Day, from my heart, best wishes and greetings to everyone. The Prime Minister's resolve is Sikkim's progress, Sikkim's development. The Prime Minister's ideology is in progress".

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Sikkim Statehood Day is observed annually on May 16 to commemorate the state's merger with the Indian Union in 1975.

₹360 Crore Mission for Organic Economy

In a post on X on Saturday, he said, "The ₹360 crore Mission, with support from @MDoNER_India , seeks to elevate Sikkim from a certified organic producer to a globally integrated premium organic economy driven by world-class infrastructure, aggregation, branding, traceability and export-market integration".

"This mission will strengthen farmer incomes, empower FPOs, expand cold-chain and logistics networks and impact more than 66,000 farmer families across the state," he added.

Scindia Reviews Key Projects on Three-Day Visit

On Thursday, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Sikkim on a three-day official visit to review key infrastructure, tourism and connectivity projects across the state.

Interaction at Temi Tea Garden

During his three-day visit, Minister Scindia visited the famed Temi Tea Garden in South Sikkim's Namchi district, where he interacted with tea garden workers and joined them in plucking tea leaves.

Scindia also engaged with the tea pluckers and workers, appreciating their immense contribution towards preserving Sikkim's globally admired tea legacy. He also donned the traditional bamboo basket and joined the workers in plucking tea leaves himself.

The visit of the Union Minister is being seen as significant for Sikkim, particularly in the sectors of tourism, connectivity, border infrastructure and development of pilgrimage facilities, with several centrally-supported projects currently underway in the Himalayan state. (ANI)